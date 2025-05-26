TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.07% of TrueBlue worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,405 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in TrueBlue by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 341,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 106,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TrueBlue by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In other TrueBlue news, CEO Taryn R. Owen bought 12,735 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. This represents a 3.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $370.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

