UBS Group Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $285.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.69.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

