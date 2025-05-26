Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $477.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $477.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8%

ULTA stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.48. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

