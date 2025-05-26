Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.48. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

