United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 1,837.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United States Cellular by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $60.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -169.27 and a beta of 0.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

