Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNTY

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,506.71. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 647.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 40,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.