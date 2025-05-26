Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Universe Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.67 on Friday.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

