Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, Director Thomas Layton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $4,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,924.43. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,580. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 338,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 619,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

