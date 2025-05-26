Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 24th

Oklo, AltC Acquisition, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth based on fundamentals such as earnings, cash flows or book value. They typically exhibit low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to the broader market. Investors in value stocks seek capital appreciation as the market recognizes the company’s true value and often favor these stocks for their potential downside protection and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded up $9.39 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,054. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $9.15 on Friday, hitting $48.87. 92,503,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,803,128. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

