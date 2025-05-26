Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $175.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.