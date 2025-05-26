Veeva Systems (VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $728.38 million for the quarter.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9%

VEEV stock opened at $233.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

