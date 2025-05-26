Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Sells $4,494,947.28 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8%

VTR stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

