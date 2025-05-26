Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $19.64 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,410 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 727,656 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 671,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

