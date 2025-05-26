Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

