Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 24th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware, software and content—ranging from headsets and simulation platforms to immersive applications. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the projected growth of the VR industry as adoption widens across gaming, enterprise, healthcare and other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $627.06. 8,442,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.90. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 30,274,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,905,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. GameStop has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 3,591,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

See Also