Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 325,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $53,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

