VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 1.29.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559,399 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,800,000 after purchasing an additional 936,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,699,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 577,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

