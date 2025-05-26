Wall Street Zen Downgrades RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) to Sell

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.38 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RLX Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in RLX Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

