Wall Street Zen Downgrades Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) to Sell

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.