Wall Street Zen Downgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Buy

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.72.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

