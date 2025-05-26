Wall Street Zen Downgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Hold

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Virtu Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

