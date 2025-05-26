Wall Street Zen Upgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Buy

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 534.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 388.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

