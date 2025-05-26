Wall Street Zen Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Strong-Buy

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

NYSE:AU opened at $44.09 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

