Wall Street Zen Upgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to “Buy”

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioEye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.15 on Friday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 13,300 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. The trade was a 13.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $3,802,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

