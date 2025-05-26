Wall Street Zen Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to “Buy”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILI. HSBC raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.24.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $26,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 44,249.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,343,423 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $11,584,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $11,409,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bilibili by 3,328.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 590,763 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

