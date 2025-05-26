Wall Street Zen Upgrades PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to “Hold”

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRCT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 379,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.