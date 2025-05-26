Wall Street Zen Upgrades Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) to “Sell”

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTIX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.28. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.