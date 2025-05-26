Wall Street Zen Upgrades QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA) to Sell

QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
QVC Group Inc Series A Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QVCGA opened at $3.99 on Friday. QVC Group Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.15.
QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QVC Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of QVC Group Inc Series A
About QVC Group Inc Series A
QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
