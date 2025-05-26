Wall Street Zen Upgrades Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Buy

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,006,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,031,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 722,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 674,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,221,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 637,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

