Wall Street Zen Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Buy

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of U stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at $210,743,058.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $806,048.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,426.66. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,452 shares of company stock valued at $15,903,500. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

