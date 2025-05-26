Wall Street Zen Upgrades WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Hold

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of WKEY stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

