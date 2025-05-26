Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of HCC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

