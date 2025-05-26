Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $237.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $282,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,246.40. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,603 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

