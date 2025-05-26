Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $150.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

