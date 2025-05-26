Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WAL opened at $71.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

