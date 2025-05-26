Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.18 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $636,747. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

