What is Cormark’s Estimate for InterRent REIT Q2 Earnings?

May 26th, 2025

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

