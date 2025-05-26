What is Cormark’s Estimate for InterRent REIT Q2 Earnings?

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.