What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LYV Q2 Earnings?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of LYV opened at $145.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,131.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

