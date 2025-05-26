What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Spire Q3 Earnings?

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spire in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 77.34%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

