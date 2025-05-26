What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Stryker Q2 Earnings?

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Monday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

