What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for RVPH Q2 Earnings?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08.

Separately, D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

