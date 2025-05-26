Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wingstop from $319.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.96.

Shares of WING stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.26. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

