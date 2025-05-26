Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 186,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,245,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

