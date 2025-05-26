Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.19. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

