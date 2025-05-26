Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

WDAY stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

