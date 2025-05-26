Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Westpark Capital from $315.00 to $328.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday Stock Down 12.5%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Workday by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 186,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,245,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

