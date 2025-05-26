Workday’s (WDAY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $315.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Down 12.5%

WDAY stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

