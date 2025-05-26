Workday’s (WDAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.19. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Workday by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 97,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

