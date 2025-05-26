Workday’s (WDAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

