Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WH stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

